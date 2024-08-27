Retailers including gas stations, grocery stores can now apply to sell ready-to-drink cocktails

PITTSBURGH — The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board is now accepting permit applications for retailers that want to sell ready-to-drink cocktails.

A variety of retailers, like grocery stores and gas stations, are now able to sell canned drinks thanks to a bill signed by Gov. Josh Shapiro earlier in the summer. The bill created a new permit that authorizes businesses to sell spirits ranging from 0.5% to 12.5% ABV in containers up to 16 ounces for off-premise consumption.

The permits will be available to liquor licensees that are eligible for wine-expanded permits and distributors of malt and brewed beverages. Any licensees interested in apply can do so through PLCB’s online licensing platform.

The permits won’t be granted until Sept. 16, which is when the new law takes effect.

The control board expects to review hundreds of thousands of applications.

