San Francisco 49er Ricky Pearsall shot during attempted robbery

SAN FRANCISCO — A San Francisco 49er was shot during an attempted robbery.

Officers from the San Francisco Police Department said they were called to the intersection of Geary Street and Grant Avenue at 3:37 p.m. on Saturday for reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found two men who were injured. One of those men was Ricky Pearsall. He and the other injured man were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police believe the other man was trying to rob Pearsall. They say an interaction happened and ended with both men getting injured.

Pearsall was a first-round draft pick for the 49ers in 2024.

He is listed in stable condition.

Charges are expected to be filed against the suspected robber.

