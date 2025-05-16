Scattered thunderstorms could develop Friday afternoon

PITTSBURGH — A line of thunderstorms went through areas near I-80 this morning, with mainly dry conditions across the viewing area now.

With plenty of sunshine and a lack of storms this morning, the atmosphere will remain energized ahead of the next wave later today. Expect spotty to widely scattered storms to develop this afternoon, and while they won’t be widespread, any storm is capable of being severe with damaging winds and hail the primary threats.

Much of the evening will be quiet with another possible round of rain and thunder moving through overnight. Trends have been for that line to weaken, but there is still a low chance for some gusty winds and briefly heavy rain, mainly after midnight.

The cold front will cross Saturday afternoon, which may bring us one last opportunity for some fast-moving thundershowers. Regardless, it will be windy with wind gusts over 35 mph possible during the day and breezy conditions lasting through the night.

We’ll cool down and turn much less humid early next week, before an area of low pressure brings us steady rain by mid-week.

