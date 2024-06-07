Section of busy Reserve Township road reopens after construction

RESERVE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A section of Mount Troy Road in Reserve Township has reopened.

>> Section of Allegheny County road to close for months for construction

Mount Troy Road to Gardenview Drive closed on March 4 so crews could replace a deteriorated retaining wall. Crews also worked on milling, paving, drainage improvements, utility work and installation of a guide rail.

The work was part of a $1.3 million project.

To accommodate the closure, Pittsburgh Regional Transit (PRT) detoured its 4-Troy Hill bus route and temporarily discontinued 38 stops. Service to those stops will resume tomorrow.

