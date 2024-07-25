Sen. Kim Ward speaks on what could change in Pennsylvania if Gov. Shapiro gets on Democratic ticket

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Vice President Kamala Harris has yet to pick a running mate, should she get her party’s nomination for President.

As Channel 11 has reported, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro is on the short-list of candidates.

Should Shapiro be picked and should the ticket win, it would mean a shakeup at the top of the Commonwealth.

Lt. Governor Austin Davis would fill Shapiro’s seat. Filling Davis’ would be Senate Pro Tempore Kim Ward, a Westmoreland County Republican.

“I can work with anyone but I think we’re making an assumption here that any of this is actually going to occur,” Ward told Channel 11. “I’ll be fine working with Lt. Governor Davis. He’s a nice guy.”

Pitt Political Science Associate Professor Kris Kanthak said one thing the Harris campaign will look at is line of succession.

“It’s thinking about for all of these candidates what that means in a particular state. If they go with a senator, they’re going to be thinking about what happens if there is an open seat,” she said.

Ward tells Channel 11 she’s up for the job but hopes it doesn’t get that far.

“We’ll follow whatever the Constitution says and we’ll handle it that way but, you know, I don’t want that to happen because I don’t want the Democratic ticket to win.”

The vice president doesn’t have long to make her choice.

NBC News is reporting Democrats have given themselves a deadline of Aug. 7 to avoid possible legal issues.

