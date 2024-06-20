Several Pittsburgh roads to be restricted for sign structure work

PITTSBURGH — Several roads throughout the City of Pittsburgh will be restricted Thursday night for sign structure work.

The following roads will see lane restrictions from 8 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday:

Banksville Road on-ramp to eastbound I-376 (Parkway West)

Eastbound I-376 (Parkway West) near the Fort Pitt Tunnel

Southbound Route 51 between the West End Bridge and I-376 (Parkway West)

Northbound Route 51 near Bausman Street

Motorists should be prepared for changing traffic patterns. Please use caution when driving through the areas, PennDOT said.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group