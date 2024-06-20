Local

Several Pittsburgh roads to be restricted for sign structure work

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

Traffic cone (Pixabay)

PITTSBURGH — Several roads throughout the City of Pittsburgh will be restricted Thursday night for sign structure work.

The following roads will see lane restrictions from 8 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday:

  • Banksville Road on-ramp to eastbound I-376 (Parkway West)
  • Eastbound I-376 (Parkway West) near the Fort Pitt Tunnel
  • Southbound Route 51 between the West End Bridge and I-376 (Parkway West)
  • Northbound Route 51 near Bausman Street

Motorists should be prepared for changing traffic patterns. Please use caution when driving through the areas, PennDOT said.

