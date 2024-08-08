Local

Shots fired near Carrick High School; 2 cars damaged, police say

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — Two cars were damaged when shots were fired near Carrick High School on Thursday afternoon, according to Pittsburgh police.

Officers were called to the 1800 block of Brownsville Road, near Phillips Recreation Center and Phillips Pool, at 12:30 p.m.

Once on scene, police found two cars that had been damaged by gunfire and spent shell casings.

A resident in the 100 block of Parkfield Street showed police what she believed was bullet damage to the outside of her house.

No injuries were reported.

