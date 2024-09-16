Sidney Crosby surprises Penguins season ticket holders with personal delivery

ADAMS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Sidney Crosby surprised some Penguins season ticket holders with a home delivery.

Crosby arrived at Heather and Josh Rodgers’ home in Adams Township on Monday afternoon.

The Rodgers knew they would be surprised by a member of the team, but weren’t sure which one until the captain showed up at their door.

“It’s the best, you couldn’t ask for any better. It really made everybody’s day. We were looking forward to it all weekend,” Heather Rodgers said.

Crosby’s teammates, including Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang and Erik Karlsson, all delivered tickets Monday as part of a tradition that began in 2007.

