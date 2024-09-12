Local

‘Significant’ delays expected after water main break on I-376

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — A water main break has part of I-376 down to a single lane of traffic.

PennDOT said the lane restriction is in place for the inbound Parkway East before the Squirrel Hill Tunnel.

PennDOT also said motorists should expect significant delays and should consider alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

