Skeletal remains found in White Oak identified as missing man last seen in May 2023

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Skeletal remains found in White Oak in March have been identified as a missing man.

>> Skeletal remains found in White Oak

Nicholas Miljus was reported missing in September and last seen on May 12, 2023.

>> Duquesne police asking for public’s help to find missing, endangered man last seen in May

The remains were found on March 16 in the 700 block of O’Neil Boulevard at 5:30 p.m.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner identified the remains as Miljus on Friday, March 29.

Police do not believe any foul play was involved.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group