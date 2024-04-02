Local

Skeletal remains found in White Oak identified as missing man last seen in May 2023

By WPXI.com News Staff

Nicholas Miljus

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Skeletal remains found in White Oak in March have been identified as a missing man.

Nicholas Miljus was reported missing in September and last seen on May 12, 2023.

The remains were found on March 16 in the 700 block of O’Neil Boulevard at 5:30 p.m.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner identified the remains as Miljus on Friday, March 29.

Police do not believe any foul play was involved.

