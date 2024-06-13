Smithfield Street Bridge to close this weekend for construction

PITTSBURGH — The Smithfield Street Bridge will be closed for construction this weekend.

The closure will start at 10 p.m. Friday and last until 6 a.m. Monday.

Crews will work on roadway, median and sidewalk repairs, bridge deck overlay work and line painting.

Traffic will be detoured:





South of the bridge

Take East Carson Street to South Tenth Street



Turn onto South Tenth Street and cross the bridge



Turn left onto Second Avenue



Turn left onto B Street



Turn right onto First Avenue



Turn left onto Grant Street



Turn right onto Fort Pitt Boulevard



End detour





North of the bridge

Same detour in the opposite direction

