Smithfield Street Bridge to close this weekend for construction

PITTSBURGH — The Smithfield Street Bridge will be closed for construction this weekend.
The closure will start at 10 p.m. Friday and last until 6 a.m. Monday.
Crews will work on roadway, median and sidewalk repairs, bridge deck overlay work and line painting.
Traffic will be detoured:
- South of the bridge
- Take East Carson Street to South Tenth Street
- Turn onto South Tenth Street and cross the bridge
- Turn left onto Second Avenue
- Turn left onto B Street
- Turn right onto First Avenue
- Turn left onto Grant Street
- Turn right onto Fort Pitt Boulevard
- End detour
- North of the bridge
- Same detour in the opposite direction
