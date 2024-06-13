Local

Smithfield Street Bridge to close this weekend for construction

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com
PITTSBURGH — The Smithfield Street Bridge will be closed for construction this weekend.

The closure will start at 10 p.m. Friday and last until 6 a.m. Monday.

Crews will work on roadway, median and sidewalk repairs, bridge deck overlay work and line painting.

Traffic will be detoured:


  • South of the bridge
    • Take East Carson Street to South Tenth Street
    • Turn onto South Tenth Street and cross the bridge
    • Turn left onto Second Avenue
    • Turn left onto B Street
    • Turn right onto First Avenue
    • Turn left onto Grant Street
    • Turn right onto Fort Pitt Boulevard
    • End detour


  • North of the bridge
    • Same detour in the opposite direction

