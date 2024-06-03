Local

Social media star ‘Pittsburgh Dad’ to sign whiskey bottles at Robinson Fine Wine & Good Spirits

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com
By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — Social media star Curt Wootton, famously known as “Pittsburgh Dad,” will be signing bottles of Irish whiskey at the Robinson Towne Centre Fine Wine & Good Spirits this weekend.

The company said Wootton known for content that captures the humor, nostalgia and frustrations of growing up with a blue-collar “everyman” father from the greatest “tahn” in the world, will be signing pre-purchased bottles of Dubliner Irish Whiskey products on June 8 at 2 p.m.

Wootton, a Steelers super fan, will be signing:

  • Dubliner Steelers Select Irish Whiskey (code 88043) – $59.99
  • Dubliner Irish Whiskey Bourbon Cask Aged (code 1102) – $31.99
  • Dubliner Honeycomb Irish Whiskey Liqueur (code 1435) – $29.99

Customers 21 years and older can sample Dubliner products at the Robinson Town Centre Fine Wine & Good Spirits at the event.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • 39 Pittsburgh Public Schools facilities will switch to remote learning on Tuesday
  • 1 person arrested at protest at the University of Pittsburgh; Cathedral of Learning closed
  • Cranberry pizza shop closing permanently
  • VIDEO: Healing Tree of Life mosaic mural unveiled at Frick Park
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read