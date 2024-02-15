Some Jefferson Township neighbors frustrated with noise from snow clearing business

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A handful of neighbors on Bullcreek Road in Jefferson Township said they’ve had many sleepless nights after Wain Landscaping started up snow plowing operations out of a new building behind their homes this winter.

Their frustration is reaching a boiling point.

“This was the last straw whenever he started the plowing and salt noises in the middle of the night,” said Sheena Phillips, who’s lived on Bullcreek Road for nearly 13 years.

When it snows, neighbors say the loud noises from machines and salt trucks can last all hours of the night.

“Typically, we do not get sleep,” said John Moore, who lives about 175 yards away from the company. “They come in between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. and the noise usually lasts until we’re getting up for work around at about 5 in the morning.”

Phil Wain has owned Wain Landscaping for more than 30 years.

“We’re just doing the best we can to support our families,” Wain said.

Wain said he understands why neighbors are complaining, adding that he’s already made some changes to the salt trucks.

“We have disconnected our backup alarms to try to be quieter,” he said. “We’re going to end up putting trees up here, but it’s just part of our business that we do.”

Homeowners, however, said it’s not enough. They’re now pushing for a noise ordinance in the township.

“My push is for quiet hours, so us as community, can call someone to do something,” Phillips said.

Wain said he’s trying to do what he can to be considerate of the neighbors.

“We don’t mean to be difficult,” he said. “I’m not trying to be confontational. That’s not really my way. We just have to run our business. We’ll try to keep things as quiet as possible.”

Moore said they’d like to have the noise reduced or eliminated at night.

“We’re not looking to shut down his business or make it so there’s no noise during the day,” he said. “Our primary concern is getting sleep at night.”

Township Manager Leo Rosenbauer III said two neighbors have called him about their concerns several times since last month. He told Channel 11 they’re not sure what kind of ordinance they can put in place right now, or if they can do anything. He said they will need some time to look into it.

