Southbound I-579 ramp to Boulevard of the Allies to close this weekend

PITTSBURGH — The southbound I-579 ramp leading to Boulevard of the Allies in Pittsburgh will close this weekend.

PennDOT announced that crews will be conducting inspection activities on the ramp on Saturday, Sept. 21. The ramp will be closed from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Ramp traffic can follow the posted detour:

  • Southbound I-579 to southbound Boulevard of the Allies
    • From southbound I-579, take the ramp to 7th Avenue/6th Avenue
    • Take the ramp toward PPG Arena/6th Avenue
    • Continue onto 6th Avenue
    • Turn left onto Grant Street
    • Turn left onto Forbes Avenue
    • Turn right onto Craft Avenue
    • Follow Craft to the Boulevard of the Allies
    • End detour
  • Bigelow Boulevard to southbound Boulevard of the Allies
    • From southbound Bigelow Boulevard, take the ramp to PPG Arena/6th Avenue
    • Continue onto 6th Avenue
    • Turn left onto Grant Street
    • Turn left onto Forbes Avenue
    • Turn right onto Craft Avenue
    • Follow Craft to the Boulevard of the Allies
    • End detour

