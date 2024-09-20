Southbound I-579 ramp to Boulevard of the Allies to close this weekend

PITTSBURGH — The southbound I-579 ramp leading to Boulevard of the Allies in Pittsburgh will close this weekend.

PennDOT announced that crews will be conducting inspection activities on the ramp on Saturday, Sept. 21. The ramp will be closed from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Ramp traffic can follow the posted detour:

Southbound I-579 to southbound Boulevard of the Allies

From southbound I-579, take the ramp to 7th Avenue/6th Avenue



Take the ramp toward PPG Arena/6th Avenue



Continue onto 6th Avenue



Turn left onto Grant Street



Turn left onto Forbes Avenue



Turn right onto Craft Avenue



Follow Craft to the Boulevard of the Allies



End detour

Bigelow Boulevard to southbound Boulevard of the Allies

From southbound Bigelow Boulevard, take the ramp to PPG Arena/6th Avenue



Continue onto 6th Avenue



Turn left onto Grant Street



Turn left onto Forbes Avenue



Turn right onto Craft Avenue



Follow Craft to the Boulevard of the Allies



End detour

