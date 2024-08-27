Local

St. Januarius Catholic Church in Plum will close in September

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

PLUM, Pa. — St. Januarius Catholic Church in Plum is closing its doors in September.

The Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh said the building needs costly repairs it can’t afford.

The church was first established in 1925. The building along Renton Road opened in November 1952.

St. Januarius merged with Holy Family Parish in 2020.

The diocese says the church is not needed by the Holy Family. Parishioners can continue to worship at other churches.

“It’s old and outdated, but it’s the coziest closest place you’ll ever feel to Jesus,” said Lynne Flora. “If there were a way to keep it open, I’d be happy.”

The final service at the church is set for Sept. 23.

