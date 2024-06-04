‘Stanley Pup’ rescue dog competition debuts with pups representing each NHL team

PITTSBURGH — Calling all Puppy Bowl fans! The Stanley Pup rescue dog competition debuts this year ahead of the NHL Stanley Cup Finals!

The first-ever Stanley Pup will premiere before the first game of the Stanley Cups Finals between the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers on June 8.

The 90-minute program will feature 16 pets representing the 16 teams that qualified for the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs, including Sergei Bobruffsky, Connor McDoodle, Alex Ofetchkin and Auston Mattchews.

Every NHL team has a representative in the Stanley Pup. The Pittsburgh Penguins are represented by Rebel, who is adoptable through the Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh.

In her biography on HARP’s website, Rebel is described as a “true hero among us,” as she has saved two other animals’ lives through blood donation. She’s an adventurous dog with a stellar personality who loves people and other dogs.

Visit PetcoLove.org/StanleyPup for more information on the all-star pups featured in the show.

