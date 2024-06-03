State police investigating 1974 murder of 14-year-old Dunbar Township boy

DUNBAR TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the 1974 murder of a 14-year-old boy in Dunbar Township.

John David Watson was originally reported as a missing person. He left home in the evening and biked to a motel to buy cigarettes for his mother, but he never made it back home, state police in Uniontown said.

>> $5,000 award offered for information on 1974 cold case involving teen murdered in Dunbar Township

His body was found on a neighbor’s property the next morning. He had been shot in the back of the head.

Any persons with information regarding this incident are asked to contact the PSP Uniontown Station at 724-439-7111 or PSP Tips. All callers can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

