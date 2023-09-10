Steelers battered, badly beaten by 49ers

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers were battered and badly beaten by the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, never coming close to competing in a lopsided opener that was less close than even its 30-7 final score indicated.

The Steelers had just three offensive plays on each of their first five drives, with four of them ending in punts and the other a Kenny Pickett interception.

Setback by several short fields, the defense was unable to contain the 49ers, yielding points on each of the first four drives, and the game was out of hand before it even had a chance to get going.

Pickett was dreadful, with most of his positive statistical contributions coming after the game was long over. He finished 24 of 38 for 154 yards, with one touchdown and two interceptions. He was also sacked three times.

Click here to read more from SteelersNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group