Local

Steelers at Broncos gameday: What you need to know

By Alan Saunders, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Joey Porter Jr. Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) celebrates during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in Atlanta. The Steelers defeated the Falcons 18-10. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik) (Danny Karnik/AP)

This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Denver Broncos in Colorado on Sunday afternoon.

Coming into this game, quarterback Russell Wilson and wide receiver Roman Wilson are listed as day-to-day on the injury report. Earlier in the week, head coach Mike Tomlin said they were preparing for Justin Fields to start at quarterback for Week 2, but they haven’t ruled Wilson out.

The Steelers expect rookie first-round pick Troy Fautanu to start at right tackle.

The Denver Broncos place rookie running Audric Estime on the injured reserve list and have ruled out rookie wide receiver Devaughn Vele for this game. Tackle Garrett Bolles, who was limited in practice this week, is expected to play.

STEELERS TRANSACTIONS

Signed wide receiver Jaquan Davis to the practice and released outside linebacker Marcus Haynes and veteran running back Boston Scott from the practice squad. Scott was released with an injury settlement.

Wide receiver Ben Skowronek has been elevated to the active roster for the second straight week.

