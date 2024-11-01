Sports

Steelers’ Chris Boswell recognized as AFC Special Teams Player of the Month for 2nd time in a row

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

Pittsburgh Steelers v Las Vegas Raiders LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 13: Chris Boswell #9 of the Pittsburgh Steelers kicks a field goal in the first quarter of the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on October 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images) (Chris Unger/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH — Steelers kicker Chris Boswell is the AFC Special Teams Player of the Month for the second month in a row.

Boswell was first recognized in September and again on Thursday after another strong performance in October.

>> Steelers’ Chris Boswell named AFC Special Teams Player of the Month for September

Boswell kicked one field goal against the Cowboys and four against the Raiders, including a 52-yarder. He rounded out October with three field goals against both the Jets and Giants.

“We have a program that we follow,” said special teams coordinator Danny Smith. “He and I communicate on that. He has input as well, as all players do. I’m not saying I’ll do it, but I’ll listen. We arrive at a program. It’s been very good and it’s working. We’ve done some different things the last two years. We don’t kick 48 hours before game anymore. We started that last year.”

Boswell is 254-289 on field goal attempts since he joined the Steelers in 2015.

