Steelers to hire former Falcons coach Arthur Smith as offensive coordinator, according to report

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

Arthur Smith Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith takes the field to face the New York Jets during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) (Adam Hunger/AP)

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to hire the former Atlanta Falcons head coach as their new offensive coordinator, according to a report from Tom Pelissero, of the NFL Network.

Pelissero cites sources in his post on X, formerly Twitter.

The Steelers reportedly interviewed Smith for the role on Sunday, Perliserro previously reported. The Steelers also interviewed Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Thomas Brown and Houston Texans quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson.

Smith was recently fired by the Falcons after three 7-10 seasons and finishing no better than third in the NFC South.

Before the Falcons, Smith was the offensive coordinator for the Tennessee Titans.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

