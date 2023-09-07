Local

Steelers OC Matt Canada tabbed as head coach candidate

Matt Canada Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada keeps tabs as the team as they go through drills during practice at NFL football training camp in the Latrobe Memorial Stadium in Latrobe, Pa., Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) (Keith Srakocic/AP)

PITTSBURGH — Could Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada be an NFL head coach candidate after 2023? If Kenny Pickett improves and the offense starts to show out, one pundit believes that very thing could happen. Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk noted that he could see Canada picking up some serious buzz in NFL circles.

