Steelers OT Troy Fautanu expected to be sidelined indefinitely

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie starting right tackle Troy Fautanu is still undergoing further evaluation for a knee injury that he suffered during Friday’s practice, but he is expected to be sidelined indefinitely, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Broderick Jones will start in Fautanu’s place on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Jones confirmed Fautanu’s injury after practice on Friday and said he would be getting an MRI. The team listed Fautanu as questionable for Sunday’s game, but I’d imagine he would be downgraded to out later today.

“Troy had a little tweak today,” Jones said. “We really don’t know what his status is gonna be. But I filled in for him and we’re just gonna roll from there. After he gets his MRI and stuff, we’ll just figure out what’s going on from there. The coaches are going to make the decision and go from there. We’ve got two days. He’s got a day break to rest whatever it is. I really don’t even know what happened to him. I ain’t seen it. We’ll figure it out and go from there.”

Fautanu had just recovered from an MCL sprain on his left knee, and had still been wearing a brace at practice, even though he was cleared to play.

Click here to read more from SteelersNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group