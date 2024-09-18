Steelers player surprises area high school football team mourning loss of longtime coach

PITTSBURGH — High school football players in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood got a surprise visit from a Steelers player on Tuesday.

The Steelers teamed up with Giant Eagle to bring cornerback Beanie Bishop Jr. to the Taylor Allderdice football practice. Bishop Jr. watched the practice and spoke with the team afterward.

The Steelers and Giant Eagle say they planned this special moment to show the team support and offer encouragement in light of the passing of longtime head coach Jerry Haslett.

“For decades the Steelers have been dedicated to encouraging participation and promoting the game of football to young athletes in our region through extensive youth football programming,” said Dan Rooney. “Jerry Haslett embodied this same mission during his 15 seasons as head coach of Taylor Allderdice. Today was an opportunity to recognize his lasting impact on the next generation of football players while supporting the team he loved.”

Haslett took over the Taylor Allderdice football team in 2002. He led the team to its first City League Championship title in 50 years in 2017. He also led the team to a championship win again in 2018 and 2021. He also served as the school’s Activities and Athletic Director, planning homecoming dances and football plays.

