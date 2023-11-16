Steelers ST coach Danny Smith needs surgery after sideline collision

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com

Pittsburgh Steelers special teams coordinator Danny Smith has learned a lot in his 47 years of coaching, but there’s one thing that he has yet to figure out.

“I’ve gotta learn to get the hell out of the way,” Smith said on Thursday after he took a huge hit from Steelers safety Damontae Kazee, courtesy of Green Bay tackle Zach Tom, on the final play of Sunday’s 23-19 win over the Packers.

Kazee was headed out of bounds after intercepting Packers quarterback Jordan Love on the final play of regulation. Tom gave him a shove from behind, propelling Kazee into the 70-year-old coach.

