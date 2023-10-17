Local

Steelers’ T.J. Watt will appeal fine from Ravens win

By Nick Farabaugh, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Baltimore Ravens v Pittsburgh Steelers PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 08: T.J. Watt #90 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on prior to a game against the Baltimore Ravensat Acrisure Stadium on October 08, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images) (Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH — Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt will appeal at least one fine he received against the Baltimore Ravens in the team’s Week 5 victory, he said on the Dan Patrick Show on Tuesday. Watt got nailed for two separate plays, one where he took his helmet off to celebrate the game-winning sack and the second for unnecessary roughness, where he punched receiver Zay Flowers while trying to knock out a loose ball. He will appeal his fine for taking his helmet off and did not say if he would appeal the fine for unnecessary roughness on Flowers.

“We’re going to try to appeal. I wasn’t trying to be malicious,” Watt said. “I wasn’t taunting at someone. It was fourth down and at the end of the game. I took my helmet off and I understand, it probably wasn’t a whole lot of safety risk because technically the game was over at that point.”

His most costly fine of the week is $13,659 for taking his helmet off. Watt is not the only player fined for taking their helmet off this week, as Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed was fined the same amount for taking his helmet off against the Detroit Lions.

