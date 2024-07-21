Sunday is another seasonably warm day; rain chances return Monday

PITTSBURGH — It will be another warm but seasonable late-July day, with highs in the mid to upper 80s. The humidity will stay nice and low, allowing temperatures to dip into the low 60s again tonight.

Thicker clouds will roll in late as a trough sets up just west of our area. This will bring the potential for showers and thunderstorms on Monday. The highest chance for rain will come during the afternoon or evening, and while severe weather isn’t expected, slow-moving storms could dump heavy rain.

Most days this week will feature the chance for a pop-up storm, with the highest chance on Thursday ahead of a cold front. Highs will stay near average, with a nice drop in humidity again on Friday.

