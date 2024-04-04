Survey opens on possibility of adding NBA, WNBA team in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh’s Sports and Exhibition Authority wants to hear from residents on the possibility of the city having its own NBA or WNBA team.
The organization is conducting a survey, asking questions about different Pittsburgh events and gauging interest in adding a professional basketball team.
If you’d like to take the survey, click here.
