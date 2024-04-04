Local

Survey opens on possibility of adding NBA, WNBA team in Pittsburgh

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

Survey opens on possibility of adding NBA, WNBA team in Pittsburgh PRETORIA, TSHWANE - MARCH 16: A generic image of a basketball during the Kalahari Conference Group play for the 2024 Basketball Africa League season on March 16, 2024 at SunBet Arena in Pretoria, Tshwane. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2024 NBAE (Photo by Julien Bacot/NBAE via Getty Images) (Julien Bacot/BAL/NBAE via Getty Images)

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh’s Sports and Exhibition Authority wants to hear from residents on the possibility of the city having its own NBA or WNBA team.

>> City of Pittsburgh exploring supporting professional basketball team

The organization is conducting a survey, asking questions about different Pittsburgh events and gauging interest in adding a professional basketball team.

If you’d like to take the survey, click here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Inspectors find violations at Sushi Bomb in Robinson after multiple reports of foodborne illness
  • 2nd woman in custody, charged with killing 16-year-old boy on Easter in Wilkinsburg
  • LATEST: Man accused of stabbing passenger on Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus identified, charged
  • VIDEO: Kennywood reveals park upgrades for 126th season
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read