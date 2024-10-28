Tarentum police asking for public’s help to find man accused of robbing convenience store

TARENTUM, Pa. — The Tarentum Borough Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a man accused of robbing a convenience store.

Police said a man robbed Par Mar Gas Station at Mile Lock Lane and 1st Avenue at 7:41 p.m. Saturday. He then ran toward Brackenridge Avenue.

The suspect is described as being around 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 150 pounds. He was wearing a black hoodie, black sweatpants, black bandana covering his face and black and red gloves.

Anyone who lives in the area of the gas station is asked to check doorbell or surveillance cameras for the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Tarentum police at (412) 473-3056.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group