Task force investigating assassination attempt on Trump in Butler requests documents from FBI

The task force investigating the attempted assassination of Donald Trump in Butler has requested documents and interviews from the FBI.

In a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray, the task force has requested all documents and or transcripts of interviews with the following people:

United States Secret Service

State and local law enforcement, including Butler County Sheriff’s Office, Butler Township Police Department, Butler County Emergency Services Unit, Beaver County Emergency Services Unit, Washington County Emergency Services Unit, and the Pennsylvania State Police.

Former President Donald J. Trump and Donald J. Trump for President 2024 Inc.

Thomas Matthew Crooks’ immediate family

Clairton Sportsmen’s Club owners and customers

The task force also requests all logs and copies of all evidence the FBI has obtained related to the attempted assassination and Thomas Crooks.

The task force wants to receive the documents and interviews by Sept. 24 and a member-level briefing on the second assassination attempt on Sept. 15 by Sept. 20.

The task force previously requested transcribed interviews and all documents and communications related to the assassination attempt from several local law enforcement agencies.

See the full letter below.





