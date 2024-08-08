Team USA Basketball advances to Gold Medal game in Paris Olympics

PARIS — Team USA Basketball is headed to the Gold Medal game with a 93-91 win over Serbia on Thursday.

Steph Curry carried the USA offense and finished the game with 34 points.

The team trailed by as many as 17 points during Thursday’s game and headed into the fourth quarter down 76-63.

Curry hit a three-pointer for the ages with a little over two minutes to play, and Team USA kept the momentum for the win.

Team USA will play France for the gold medal on Saturday.

TEAM USA WILL PLAY FOR GOLD. 🏀



AN OLYMPIC COMEBACK FOR THE AGES. #ParisOlympics pic.twitter.com/RLgZnPDGE8 — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 8, 2024

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group