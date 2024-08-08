Olympics

Team USA Basketball advances to Gold Medal game in Paris Olympics

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

BASKETBALL-OLY-PARIS-2024-USA-SRB USA's #04 Stephen Curry celebrates after scoring in the men's semifinal basketball match between USA and Serbia during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Bercy Arena in Paris on August 8, 2024. (Photo by Aris MESSINIS / AFP) (Photo by ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty Images) (ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty Images)

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

PARIS — Team USA Basketball is headed to the Gold Medal game with a 93-91 win over Serbia on Thursday.

Steph Curry carried the USA offense and finished the game with 34 points.

The team trailed by as many as 17 points during Thursday’s game and headed into the fourth quarter down 76-63.

Curry hit a three-pointer for the ages with a little over two minutes to play, and Team USA kept the momentum for the win.

Team USA will play France for the gold medal on Saturday.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Allegheny County bridge shut down due to deterioration of several support beams, PennDOT says
  • Butler Township police release body camera footage of Trump rally shooting
  • Woman, 18, reported missing 2 hours before being found shot to death in Monroeville, police say
  • VIDEO: ‘We’re just really sad’: Local woman flew to Austria for now-canceled Taylor Swift concert
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read