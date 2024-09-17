Teenage boys arrested after attempted carjacking in East Liberty

PITTSBURGH — Two teenage boys were arrested on Tuesday after an attempted carjacking in East Liberty.

Pittsburgh police said the incident happened just before 2 p.m.

The teens were trying to steal a car, but police say the victim was able to get them out of the vehicle and leave the scene.

Officers found the suspects, but they ran away along Penn Avenue toward Centre Avenue.

Port Authority police used a taser during a foot chase and both teens were arrested.

The teenager who was struck by the taser was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

Pittsburgh police said charges are pending. The investigation is ongoing.

