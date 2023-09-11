Local

This Sewickley Heights home is for sale for $2.4M (photos)

By Jordyn Hronec – Associate Editor, Pittsburgh Business Times

This Sewickley Heights home is for sale for $2.4M (photos) ROSEANNE MARTIN/PENNSYLVANIA REAL ESTATE PHOTOGRAPHY (ROSEANNE MARTIN/PENNSYLVANIA REAL ESTATE PHOTOGRAPHY)

By Jordyn Hronec – Associate Editor, Pittsburgh Business Times

SEWICKLEY, Pa. — A home is currently for sale in Sewickley Heights for $2.4 million.

The home is located at 25 Oak Knoll Dr., and it is listed for sale with Angela Hoying Pulkowski of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices.

The six-bedroom, five-and-a-half-bathroom home is situated on a five-acre property. The property also includes a detached six-car garage and guest cottage.

Read the full story from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Ric Flair visiting local Giant Eagles on Wednesday
  • Woman arrested for allegedly stabbing coworker in Lawrenceville
  • Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante flees search area, changes look and asks acquaintences for help
  • Sewickley woman, volunteers deliver meals to first responders on 9/11
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Big

    Most Read