This summer’s heat is tied for second hottest on record in Pittsburgh area since 1950

PITTSBURGH — The midway point of meteorological summer is approaching, and while rain has certainly been a headline, the heat has again been quite noticeable. Through July 10, the average temperature in Pittsburgh was 73.7 degrees, which is tied 2nd hottest to date for summer (since 1950)...only beat by last year!

Breaking it down by highs and lows, our average high temperature is running a little over a degree lower than last year (84.4° vs 83.3°). We already had nine 90-degree days through this date in 2024, while this summer has seen six so far.

The overnight lows have made up the difference, with our average low this year almost a degree higher than last year (64.2° vs 63.5°). This is a trend that has been ongoing for the last several decades. Back in the 1960s, many summers averaged lows in the mid to upper 50s, while the last two summers have been closer to the mid-60s! The last time that happened was back in the 1940s.

This means while the days haven’t been quite as hot, the warm nights have certainly kept your cooling costs high.

