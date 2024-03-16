Local

Thousands gather in Pittsburgh for annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade

By WPXI.com News Staff

Pittsburgh St. Patrick's Day Celebration 2024 Pittsburgh St. Patrick's Day Celebration 2024

By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — This year, 200,000 people are expected to line the route of the Pittsburgh St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

PHOTOS: Pittsburgh St. Patrick’s Day Celebration 2024

The route is nearly a mile and a half long and is expected to last three and a half hours. It starts at Liberty Avenue and 11th Street in the Strip District, goes down Grant Street onto Boulevard of the Allies and ends on Stanwix Street.

Channel 11′s Lonni Rivera has been at the parade since early this morning. She’ll bring you the latest on the crowds, traffic restrictions and St. Patrick’s Day celebrations on Channel 11 News at 5 p.m.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Pittsburgh Steelers fans react to news of Kenny Pickett trade to Philadelphia Eagles
  • 2 Rivers Casino employees charged with cheating on table game
  • Primanti Bros. offering deal in exchange for Kenny Pickett jerseys
  • VIDEO:Armed robbery at Pittsburgh beer distributor under investigation
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read