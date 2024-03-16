Thousands gather in Pittsburgh for annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade

PITTSBURGH — This year, 200,000 people are expected to line the route of the Pittsburgh St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

PHOTOS: Pittsburgh St. Patrick’s Day Celebration 2024

The route is nearly a mile and a half long and is expected to last three and a half hours. It starts at Liberty Avenue and 11th Street in the Strip District, goes down Grant Street onto Boulevard of the Allies and ends on Stanwix Street.

Channel 11′s Lonni Rivera has been at the parade since early this morning.

