Thousands of people lose power during second round of severe thunderstorms in Western Pennsylvania

Thousands of people lose power during second round of severe thunderstorms in Western Pennsylvania A second round of thunderstorms over Memorial Day weekend have left thousands of people without power. (WPXI/WPXI)

PITTSBURGH — A second round of thunderstorms over Memorial Day weekend have left thousands of people without power.

Duquesne Light Company is reporting over 4,000 power outages. Some of their highest outages are:

  • Baldwin Boro - 1,141 outages
  • Economy - 301 outages
  • Indiana - 140 outages
  • Kilbuck -124 outages
  • Millvale - 105 outages
  • Moon - 1,323 outages
  • Ohio - 168 outages
  • Richland - 168 outages
  • Shaler - 308 outages
  • West Deer - 504 outages

Penn Power is also reporting outages in the thousands. Their current outages are:

  • Allegheny County - 506 outages
  • Armstrong County - 23 outages
  • Butler County - 508 outages
  • Fayette County - 2,398 outages
  • Greene County - 142 outages
  • Washington County - 2,097 outages
  • Westmoreland County - 140 outages

Click here to report a power outage to Duquesne Light Company.

Click here to report a power outage to West Penn Power.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

