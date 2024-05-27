Thousands of people lose power during second round of severe thunderstorms in Western Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH — A second round of thunderstorms over Memorial Day weekend have left thousands of people without power.
Duquesne Light Company is reporting over 4,000 power outages. Some of their highest outages are:
- Baldwin Boro - 1,141 outages
- Economy - 301 outages
- Indiana - 140 outages
- Kilbuck -124 outages
- Millvale - 105 outages
- Moon - 1,323 outages
- Ohio - 168 outages
- Richland - 168 outages
- Shaler - 308 outages
- West Deer - 504 outages
Penn Power is also reporting outages in the thousands. Their current outages are:
- Allegheny County - 506 outages
- Armstrong County - 23 outages
- Butler County - 508 outages
- Fayette County - 2,398 outages
- Greene County - 142 outages
- Washington County - 2,097 outages
- Westmoreland County - 140 outages
Click here to report a power outage to Duquesne Light Company.
Click here to report a power outage to West Penn Power.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
