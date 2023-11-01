Local

Cam Heyward activated from IR night before Steelers play Titans on Channel 11

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

San Francisco 49ers v Pittsburgh Steelers PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 10: Cameron Heyward #97 of the Pittsburgh Steelers is introduced prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Acrisure Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images) (Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH — A Steelers player who has long been on the injured reserve has been activated.

Cam Heyward was activated off of the IR Wednesday night. He has been a “full participant in practice” this week, according to the team.

Heyward has been working to come back from a groin injury he sustained playing against the San Francisco 49ers in the season opener. The injury required him to have surgery.

“It’s been a while. I am excited to just get back out there, get in the flow of things,” Heyward said.

In a press conference earlier this week, Mike Tomlin said Heyward could come back this week. Tomlin said Anthony McFarland could also come back, but he has not yet been activated.

While recovering from the injury, Heyward said he continued conditioning — so he would be ready when he came back to practice.

“The conditioning has been great,” Heyward said. “I have been running every day. From walking, to going in the pool, to Arc trainer to the bike, there have been a multitude of things I have been trying to do. It’s only benefitting me.”

After suffering a rib injury, Kenny Pickett told reporters Tuesday he will play. He practiced in full Wednesday and does not have an injury designation for Thursday night’s game.

Minkah Fitzpatrick is out Thursday and Levi Wallace is questionable with a foot injury.

