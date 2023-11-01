Cam Heyward activated from IR night before Steelers play Titans on Channel 11

PITTSBURGH — A Steelers player who has long been on the injured reserve has been activated.

Cam Heyward was activated off of the IR Wednesday night. He has been a “full participant in practice” this week, according to the team.

Cam Heyward has been activated off IR — Jenna Harner (@JennaHarner11) November 1, 2023

Heyward has been working to come back from a groin injury he sustained playing against the San Francisco 49ers in the season opener. The injury required him to have surgery.

“It’s been a while. I am excited to just get back out there, get in the flow of things,” Heyward said.

In a press conference earlier this week, Mike Tomlin said Heyward could come back this week. Tomlin said Anthony McFarland could also come back, but he has not yet been activated.

Captain Cam is back! 🫡 pic.twitter.com/YUvLJuW1PQ — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 1, 2023

While recovering from the injury, Heyward said he continued conditioning — so he would be ready when he came back to practice.

“The conditioning has been great,” Heyward said. “I have been running every day. From walking, to going in the pool, to Arc trainer to the bike, there have been a multitude of things I have been trying to do. It’s only benefitting me.”

After suffering a rib injury, Kenny Pickett told reporters Tuesday he will play. He practiced in full Wednesday and does not have an injury designation for Thursday night’s game.

Minkah Fitzpatrick is out Thursday and Levi Wallace is questionable with a foot injury.

RELATED COVERAGE >>> Steelers QB Kenny Pickett says he’s playing Thursday against Titans on Channel 11

Thursday Football Coverage Steelers Vs. Titans

Steelers Vs. Titans Thursday Football Coverage

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group