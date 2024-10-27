Tractor-trailer rollover shuts down part of westbound I-70 in Washington County

BUFFALO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Part of westbound I-70 in Washington County is closed because of a tractor-trailer rollover.

According to PennDOT’s 511 map, westbound I-70 is closed between Exit 11 to PA 221 Taylorstown and Exit 6 to PA 231 Claysville. A PennDOT official said that a tractor-trailer rolled over by mile marker 8.5 in Buffalo Township.

In a post on Facebook, the Claysville Volunteer Fire Department states a semi rolled over around 5:45 a.m. A photo shared by the department shows the truck blocking both lanes of traffic.

The PennDOT official tells Channel 11 that Hazmat is on scene, and there’s no projected reopening time for the roadway.

A detour is in place using Route 40 between Exit 11 and Exit 6.

This is a developing story that will be updated as Channel 11 learns more.

