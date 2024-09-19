Tree planting event held at Hilltop Urban Farm

PITTSBURGH — New trees were planted at Hilltop Urban Farm in Mount Oliver on Wednesday afternoon.

Volunteers from Polyconcept North America, The Giving Grove and Tree Pittsburgh planted 19 fruit trees at the community garden.

“We are honored to partner with such impactful nonprofits as Tree Pittsburgh and The Giving Grove, who are not just our collaborators for today’s event, but key allies in our long-term commitment to environmental stewardship,” said Nick McCulloch, Director of ESG at PCNA. “This event is a symbol of our shared vision and a celebration of our ongoing work. Together, we’re improving urban environments, enhancing food security, and building resilient communities through strategic, sustained action, and we look forward to deepening this work for years to come.”

Hilltop Urban Farm aims to combat food insecurity. For more information, click here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group