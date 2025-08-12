Trial starts for man suspected of killing his girlfriend in an Aliquippa alley

Saturday marks one year since Treonna Washington, 20, was gunned down in an alley in Aliquippa.

“The suspect was believed to be in a relationship with her, very sad case with a lot of emotion for this family to lose a child at such a young age,” said Beaver County DA Nate Bible.

That suspect walked into the courtroom on Monday to face a jury. Jason Banks Jr. was dating Washington, according to multiple witnesses put on the stand by the prosecution.

Those witnesses told the jury Washington was partying with friends on August 16, 2024, when Banks Jr. came up to her apartment in Linmar Terrace in Aliquippa.

Multiple surveillance videos were shown of Banks Jr. going into that apartment with Washington. Witnesses said the two were arguing and she came out with a scratch and bump on her head. But each told the defense that no one actually saw Banks Jr. hit Washington.

This is just the first two hours of interaction for the prosecution’s case. In the opening statements, Banks Jr’s roommate was mentioned, who will testify later this week.

That roommate was the last one with Banks Jr and Washington in the alley where she was found dead the following day. The prosecution told the jury that the roommate heard the gunshot.

The defense in its opening statements said there were only three people in that alley and asked the jury to listen to all sides, and believes the prosecution will not prove this case beyond a reasonable doubt.

As for physical evidence, the prosecution told the jury there was no gun recovered and inconclusive gunshot residue, but that will all be explained in later testimony.

“The murder weapon was not recovered, but honestly, that’s not uncommon. Typically, when a murder weapon is recovered and they have your prints on it, a case normally pleas out, but I think three or four homicides we did not recover a murder weapon,” Bible said.

With this long list of witnesses, the case is expected to go into next week.

