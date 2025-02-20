TSA intercepts gun, ammunition from Florida man at Pittsburgh International Airport

A Florida man is accused of trying to take a gun through a checkpoint at the Pittsburgh International Airport.

TSA said the man had a 9mm handgun and a box of ammunition.

This marks the sixth gun that officers have found so far this year.

“It looks like this individual missed a critical step when preparing to fly with his firearm,” explained Gerardo Spero, TSA’s Federal Security Director for Pennsylvania. “The proper way to transport a firearm for a flight is to make sure it is unloaded. Then pack it in a locked hard-sided case. He seems to have done that; however, he failed to take the case to the airline check-in counter and declare that he wanted to fly with it. That was the critical missing step because that’s when the airline representative will make sure it is transported in the belly of the plane where nobody has access to it during the flight.”

42 guns were seized at checkpoints there last year, the most of any airport in the state.

Anyone who brings a gun and gun parts to an airport checkpoint could face federal charges and could get a fine of up to $15,000. That applies to people with concealed carry permits.

