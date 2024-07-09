Local

TSA removes 2 grenades from bag at Pittsburgh International Airport

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

Grenades stopped at Pittsburgh International Airport (TSA)

PITTSBURGH — TSA officers stopped two grenades from getting on a plane at Pittsburgh International Airport.

A TSA spokesperson said the two inert grenades were removed from a checked bag on Tuesday morning.

The traveler told officials that his friend said he could take them on a plane, but the TSA spokesperson says grenades — live or inert — cannot fly.

