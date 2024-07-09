TSA removes 2 grenades from bag at Pittsburgh International Airport

PITTSBURGH — TSA officers stopped two grenades from getting on a plane at Pittsburgh International Airport.

A TSA spokesperson said the two inert grenades were removed from a checked bag on Tuesday morning.

The traveler told officials that his friend said he could take them on a plane, but the TSA spokesperson says grenades — live or inert — cannot fly.

.@TSA removed these two grenades from a checked bag at @PITairport this morning. Fortunately they were inert. Either way, live or inert, these can't fly! The traveler said his friend told him that he could take them on a plane. With friends like that, . . . pic.twitter.com/PmY00gkp2A — Lisa Farbstein, TSA Spokesperson (@TSA_Northeast) July 9, 2024

