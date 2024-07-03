Turner Dairy Farms, Pittsburgh Brewing Company to release limited edition beverage

Turner Dairy Farms is launching the limited release of a new beverage in collaboration with Pittsburgh Brewing Company.

Turner’s Hard Lemonade will hit shelves on July 8.

“Turner’s Lemonade has been a beloved part of Pittsburgh’s culture for over 50 years,” said Steve Turner. “Partnering with Pittsburgh Brewing Company allows us to bring our signature lemonade flavor to a new, exciting product. We anticipate this limited release will be a huge hit and look forward to bringing Turner’s Hard Lemonade back permanently in 2025.”

The beverage will be available at beer distributors where Iron City Beer is sold.

Turner’s first stepped into alcoholic beverages in collaboration with Pittsburgh Brewing in 2023 to bring IC’D Tea to the region.

