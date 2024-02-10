Turtles nearly ready to return to the tracks, Kennywood says

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — One of Kennywood’s iconic rides will return this season after undergoing a months-long preservation project.

The Turtle, a 97-year-old ride that’s the last of its kind in the world, shut down in mid-August because the center foundation needed to be replaced.

In a Facebook post on Friday, Kennywood said the ride’s center foundation has successfully been rebuilt. Now, crews need to get wires hooked up.

In addition to fixing parts of the ride, the six turtle cars were repainted.

“A ride with local roots in Beaver Falls, we’re proud to preserve this Kennywood icon for future generations. 97 never looked so good,” the post says.

Kennywood has not yet announced when the turtles will return to the tracks. The theme park opens for the season in April.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group