Uniontown holds first-ever Founding Day celebration

UNIONTOWN, Pa. — The Uniontown community came together Saturday to celebrate the anniversary of the city’s founding.

A classic car show, horse-drawn carriage tours and games drew families to Marshall Park for the city’s first-ever Founding Day celebration.

“There’s plenty of history in Uniontown city itself and in Fayette County. There’s a lot of beauty in the mountains. I enjoy living here, and I’m proud of the city,” Bernie Quarrick said.

Uniontown shares a birthday with the United States. It was founded on July 4, 1776.

