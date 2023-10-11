Upper St. Clair 8th grader named top winner in Gandhi Creative Writing contest

UPPER ST. CLAIR, Pa. — An Upper St. Clair eighth-grader was named a top winner in the Gandhi Creative Writing and Art Contest.

According to a news release, Suhavi Singh was named a top winner for the third time, after being recognized in 2020 and 2022.

“What separates Suhavi is her ability to personalize Gandhi’s words and wisdom. She uses poignant examples from her own life and experiences within our community to illustrate empathy and understanding,” Thomas Yochum, gifted education teacher at Fort Couch Middle School, said. “For the committee to continually recognize this is a testament to the power of her writing.”

The theme for the 2023 contest was “Promoting Non-Violence through Spirituality: Lessons from Gandhi and Martin Luther King Jr.”

The contest is organized into three divisions, grades three through five, grades six through eight and grades nine through 12.

Students in the sixth through eighth-grade levels were tasked with writing an essay, poetry or music that represents Gandhi’s and Martin Luther King Jr.’s belief that different religions can promote non-violence by working together.

The top three in each division received a check for $250.

