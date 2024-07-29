Vacant home in Fallowfield Township engulfed in flames; fire marshal investigating

FALLOWFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A vacant home in Fallowfield Township went up in flames late Sunday night.

Bentleyville Fire-Rescue on Facebook said crews were called to the fire just before 10 p.m.

Charleroi Fire Department on Facebook said the house was along 4th Street Ext.

Crews worked on the blaze for around two hours, both organizations said.

The fire is under investigation by the Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal, the fire department said.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group