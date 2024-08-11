VegFest highlights Pittsburgh’s plant-based food options, area advocacy groups

PITTSBURGH — An annual festival on Pittsburgh North Side celebrated all things plant-based on Saturday.

VegFest is hosted by the non-profit organization Justice For Animals. The event was held at Allegheny Commons and highlighted local small business merchandise and wellness vendors and musicians. In addition to highlighting plant-based food options, the event featured area animal shelters and advocacy groups.

Organizers tell us the event grows every year.

“We started off the first year with just a couple thousand people — that still blew our minds at the time. And here we are, six to 8000 people a year. People come from all over, even out of the Pittsburgh and Western Pennsylvania area, so we’re proud to host it,” Leila Sleiman said.

This was the 10th year for VegFest.

