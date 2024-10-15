Vice presidential nominee JD Vance to campaign in Pittsburgh Thursday

PITTSBURGH — Vice presidential nominee JD Vance will be campaigning in Pittsburgh on Thursday.

The senator from Ohio will be at The Pennsylvanian in Downtown Pittsburgh. He will deliver remarks at 12:30 p.m.

It was not specified what the remarks will be about, but a press release discusses the current administration’s “inflationary agenda,” including the COVID stimulus bill.

