Vice presidential nominee JD Vance to campaign in Pittsburgh Thursday

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

JD Vance speaks about drug crisis during town hall event in Monroeville Republican Vice President Nominee JD Vance visited Allegheny County to speak at a town hall event. (WPXI/WPXI)

PITTSBURGH — Vice presidential nominee JD Vance will be campaigning in Pittsburgh on Thursday.

The senator from Ohio will be at The Pennsylvanian in Downtown Pittsburgh. He will deliver remarks at 12:30 p.m.

It was not specified what the remarks will be about, but a press release discusses the current administration’s “inflationary agenda,” including the COVID stimulus bill.

