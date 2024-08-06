Virginia man charged with threatening to kill Vice President Kamala Harris

WINCHESTER, Va. — A Virginia man is accused of making multiple online threats to kill Vice President Kamala Harris.

NBC News reports that Frank Carillo of Winchester, Virginia, posted violent threats using an alias on the conservative social media site GETTR.

Carillo allegedly posted 19 times about Harris, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, including threats to shoot, stab and burn her alive.

The criminal complaint says that in one of his social media posts after Harris launched her presidential campaign, Carillo said that if Harris is elected, he would “shoot and kill everyone” who tried to stop him.

NBC News reports a search of Carillo’s home turned up two guns — a handgun and an RF-15 rifle. Both were purchased within the last two years.

Carillo allegedly made over 4,000 posts or replies that targeted public officials. Others mentioned include President Joe Biden and FBI Director Christopher Wray, NBC reports.

Carillo appeared in federal court Monday and is being temporarily detained pending a court hearing on Thursday.

